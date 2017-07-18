BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent - highlights

T20 Blast highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

Watch T20 Blast highlights as a fine bowling display from Gloucestershire help the visitors to an eight-run victory over Kent at the Spitfire Ground.

