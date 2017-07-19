BBC Sport - Can England cricketers Alex Hales & Joss Buttler hit big in baseball?
Can England's Hales & Buttler hit big in baseball?
- From the section Cricket
Big-hitting England Twenty20 and one-day batsmen Alex Hales and wicketkeeper-batsman Joss Buttler try their hand at baseball at an event in central London.
Pictures courtesy of ECB.co.uk
