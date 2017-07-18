BBC Sport - Kent v Gloucestershire: Phil Mustard out after 'brilliant' Daniel Bell-Drummond catch

Mustard out after 'brilliant' Bell-Drummond catch

Gloucestershire's Phil Mustard is out after a "brilliant" diving catch by Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond in their T20 Blast match at The Spitfire Ground.

Follow live radio commentary and in-play highlights here.

Available to UK users only.

