BBC Sport - Kent v Gloucestershire: Phil Mustard out after 'brilliant' Daniel Bell-Drummond catch
Mustard out after 'brilliant' Bell-Drummond catch
- From the section Counties
Gloucestershire's Phil Mustard is out after a "brilliant" diving catch by Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond in their T20 Blast match at The Spitfire Ground.
Follow live radio commentary and in-play highlights here.
Available to UK users only.
