BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Dramatic finale as England reach final
Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch the dramatic final few overs as hosts England see off South Africa in their semi-final in Bristol with two balls to spare to reach Sunday's Women's World Cup final at Lord's.
MATCH REPORT: England reach Women's World Cup final
