Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe after record Test run-chase in Colombo
|One-off Test, Colombo
|Zimbabwe 356 & 377: Raza 127, Herath 6-133
|Sri Lanka 346 & 391-6: Dickwella 81, Gunaratne 80*
|Sri Lanka won by four wickets
|Scorecard
Sri Lanka successfully chased down a record target of 388 to beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Colombo.
Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne all hit half-centuries to complete the highest ever chase in Asia and the fifth best of all time.
Victory had looked beyond Sri Lanka when Sikandar Raza (127) rescued Zimbabwe from 59-5 in their second innings and took them to 377 all out.
But Gunaratne batted for almost four hours on the final day to seal the win.