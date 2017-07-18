BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Winfield caught by Mignon du Preez as Proteas make breakthrough

Winfield caught by du Preez as Proteas make breakthrough

England's Lauren Winfield is caught by Mignon du Preez off Ayabonga Khaka for 20 as South Africa make a breakthrough defending their 218-6 in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Bristol.

