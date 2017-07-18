BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Winfield caught by Mignon du Preez as Proteas make breakthrough
Winfield caught by du Preez as Proteas make breakthrough
- From the section Women's Cricket
England's Lauren Winfield is caught by Mignon du Preez off Ayabonga Khaka for 20 as South Africa make a breakthrough defending their 218-6 in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Bristol.
