BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Two quickfire wickets boost England in Knight's manic first over
Watch: Two wickets in Knight's manic first over
- From the section Women's Cricket
Captain Heather Knight removes Laura Wolvaardt and drops Marizanne Kapp before the South African batter is run out in a manic over as England seize command of the Women's World Cup semi-final in Bristol.
