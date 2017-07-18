John Bracewell: Ireland coach to step down in December after 30 months in role

John Bracewell's side have suffered a series of heavy defeats this year

Ireland cricket coach John Bracewell will step down from the role at the end of his current contract in December after two and a half years in the job.

Former New Zealand coach Bracewell, 59, was appointed in April 2015 but his side has struggled in recent times.

The Irish were routed by Afghanistan in the Intercontinental Cup in March and have also endured one-day hammerings by England, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Ireland were awarded Test status by the International Cricket Council in June.

However following talks with Cricket Ireland earlier week, Bracewell and his employers are said to have agreed a "mutual decision" that he will not be the coach to lead the country into the Test arena.

"Having been down the full-on Full Member road before with New Zealand Cricket, it is not my desire to do so again," said Bracewell.

"Whilst my wife and I have immersed ourselves into Ireland and Irish culture we feel it is now time to return home to New Zealand and our families.

"I have loved working with an honest group of players whose values and work ethic have been second to none.

"As challenging as the future may be, they will be the first to honour the Test cap and I am proud to have spent some time with them on that journey."