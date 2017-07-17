BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: South Africa sparkle as England crumble

Pint-sized TMS: South Africa sparkle as England crumble

Watch the best action with Test Match Special commentary as England slump to a 340-run defeat by South Africa on day four of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

MATCH REPORT:South Africa crush England by 340 runs to level Test series

Video

