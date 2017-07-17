BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Anderson nicks behind first ball to clinch Test win for SA

Anderson last out as England slump to defeat

England's James Anderson is last man out after nicking behind first ball to seal a resounding 340-run Test win for South Africa at Trent Bridge.

