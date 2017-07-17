BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Anderson nicks behind first ball to clinch Test win for SA
Anderson last out as England slump to defeat
England's James Anderson is last man out after nicking behind first ball to seal a resounding 340-run Test win for South Africa at Trent Bridge.
