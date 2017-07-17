England v South Africa: Joe Root suffers first defeat as Test captain

Media playback is not supported on this device Captain Root bowled as England struggle

Second Investec Test, Trent Bridge, day four South Africa 335 & 343-9 dec: Amla 87, Elgar 80, Moeen 4-78 England 205 & 133: Cook 42, Philander 3-24, Maharaj 3-42 South Africa won by 340 runs; series level at 1-1 Scorecard

England's batting crumbled for a second time in the second Test to give South Africa a 340-run win on day four at Trent Bridge.

Chasing an improbable 474, the home side were bowled out for 133, as only Alastair Cook (42) offered any prolonged resistance.

Vernon Philander took 3-38, while spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 3-42.

The four-match series is level at 1-1, with the third Test at The Oval beginning on 27 July.

England have much ponder for that match, specifically the make-up of their top order and whether or not to retain left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

For South Africa, who have not lost a series in England since 1998, this was a first win at Trent Bridge for 52 years. In the process they became the first touring side to enjoy success on this ground for a decade.

More to follow.