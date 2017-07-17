BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Ben Stokes caught & bowled by Vernon Philander

Stokes caught and bowled by Philander

  • From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes is caught and bowled by South Africa's Vernon Philander as England's impending defeat looms on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Live clips, audio and text: England v South Africa - second test, day four

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Stokes caught and bowled by Philander

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ujah runs sub-10 second 100m

Video

Captain Root bowled as England struggle

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jennings bowled as England lose early wickets

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Federer the GOAT, double GB joy & final-day funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Smith's cartoon & South Arica dominate

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Remarkable 'reverse winner' from Jamie Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer makes history - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'The whole of Croatia was crying with Cilic'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Action from all eight Federer Wimbledon wins

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray & Hingis seal mixed doubles title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Drama as Cook reviews lbw decision first ball

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired