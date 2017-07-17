BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Swinging yorker bowls Root
Captain Root bowled as England struggle
- From the section Cricket
England's Test captain Joe Root is bowled by a swinging yorker from South Africa's Chris Morris on the fourth day at Trent Bridge.
