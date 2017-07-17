BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Philander bowls Jennings in the second over of the day
Jennings bowled as England lose early wickets
- From the section Cricket
England's Keaton Jennings is bowled in the second over of the day by South Africa's Vernon Philander on day four of the Test at Trent Bridge.
England are chasing a world-record total of 474.
Live clips, audio and text: England v South Africa - second test, day four
Available to UK users only
