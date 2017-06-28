India in Sri Lanka 2017

India's MS Dhoni and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis

July

21-22 Warm-up match, Colombo (opponents & venue TBC)

26-30 1st Test, Galle (05:30 BST)

August

3-7 2nd Test, Colombo (SSC) (05:30 BST)

12-16 3rd Test, Pallekele (05:30 BST)

20 1st ODI, Dambulla (d/n) (10:00 BST)

24 2nd ODI, Pallekele (d/n) (10:00 BST)

27 3rd ODI, Pallekele (d/n) (10:00 BST)

31 4th ODI, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (10:00 BST)

September

3 5th ODI, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (10:00 BST)

6 Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (14:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired