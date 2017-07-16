BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Cook correctly reviews lbw decision first ball
Drama as Cook reviews lbw decision first ball
England's opener Alastair Cook correctly reviews an lbw decision in which he is given out golden duck in their second innings at Trent Bridge. England are chasing a world-record total of 474 to win the second Test.
