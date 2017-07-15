BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Jacques Rudolph scores 65 off 37 balls against Somerset
Watch Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph score a brilliant 65 not out off 37 balls against Somerset before rain halted their T20 Blast match in Cardiff.
