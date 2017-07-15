BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: England take record seven lbws against West Indies
It's a record! England take seven lbws
- From the section Cricket
England's bowlers set a a new women's one-day international record with seven lbw dismissals during a 92-run win over the West Indies at the Women's Cricket World Cup.
