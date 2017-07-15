BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Fan holds pint in mouth to catch six at Glamorgan-Somerset
Owzat! Fan holds pint in mouth to catch six
A fan holds a pint of beer in his mouth to catch a six from Glamorgan's Colin Ingram during their T20 Blast match with Somerset at Cardiff.
