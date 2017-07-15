Saturday club cricket results
-
SATURDAY 15 JULY RESULTS
LAGAN VALLEY STEELS TWENTY/20 CUP SEMI-FINALS
Waringstown v Instonians
Instonians 90-8 (R McKinley 46)
Waringstown 91-0 (A Dennison 61 no)
Waringstown won by ten wickets
Muckamore v North Down
North Down 209-3 (R Pretorius 120, D Graham 52)
Muckamore 128
North Down won by 81 runs
Waringstown now face North Down in the final at Waringstown on Sunday 23 July.
Waringstown and North Down now join Bready and Coleraine in the the semi-final draw of the Ulster Cup
Brigade v Drummond
Brigade 257 (D Barr 92)
Drummond D/L target 248 from 46 overs
193 (C Moore 37, J Robinson 4-41)
Brigade won by 54 runs
Bready v Coleraine
Bready 99-7 after 31 overs (A Dougherty 28, G Hume 3-13)
Coleraine D/L target 84 from 22 overs
85-2 (17.5 overs) S Campbell 34
Coleraine won by eight wickets
Fox Lodge v Eglinton
Fox Lodge 180 (C Tshiki 65, R Wylie 6-30)
Eglinton D/L target 133 from 24 overs
134-6 (17.0 overs) (A Millar 41)
Eglinton won by four wickets
Ardmore v Donemana
Donemana 50-0 after 8.3 overs
Match abandoned