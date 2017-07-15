Glamorgan v Somerset: Rain frustrates home side after Rudolph blast

Media playback is not supported on this device Owzat! Fan holds pint in mouth to catch six

T20 Blast, Cardiff Glamorgan 171-5 (17.2 overs): Rudolph 65*, Ingram 39; Groenewald 2-31, Gregory 2-42 Somerset Did not bat Match abandoned; Glamorgan 1 pt, Somerset 1pt Scorecard

Glamorgan were left frustrated by the rain after running up an impressive 171-5 in 17.2 overs against Somerset in Cardiff.

Captain Jacques Rudolph led the way with a beautifully-timed 65 not out off 37 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

He accelerated after the dismissal of Colin Ingram for 39 off 21 deliveries.

The match, which began 35 minutes late, was called off at 21:25 BST, giving Somerset their first point of 2017.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rudolph's big-hitting innings

Spinner Roelof van der Merwe (0-29 in 4 overs) was Somerset's most economical bowler, while Aneurin Donald (24) and Chris Cooke (21) also chipped in quick runs for the Welsh county.

Both teams faced rapid turn-arounds for Sunday fixtures, with Glamorgan facing Essex at Chelmsford and Somerset taking on Middlesex at Uxbridge.