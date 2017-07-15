BBC Sport - England v South Africa: James Anderson completes five-wicket haul
Anderson's fifth wicket ends SA innings
- From the section Cricket
England's James Anderson claims his fourth wicket of the second morning and completes a five-wicket haul as South Africa are bowled out for 355 in the second Test at Trent Bridge.
Live clips, audio and text: England v South Africa - second test, day two
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired