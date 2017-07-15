BBC Sport - England v South Africa: James Anderson completes five-wicket haul

Anderson's fifth wicket ends SA innings

  • From the section Cricket

England's James Anderson claims his fourth wicket of the second morning and completes a five-wicket haul as South Africa are bowled out for 355 in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

