BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Lancashire's Dane Vilas at Old Trafford

Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Vilas

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Adam Lyth take a fine catch to dismiss Lancashire's Dane Vilas at Old Trafford.

WATCH MORE: Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Vilas

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Blowers' bus & South Africa fight back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watson & Kontinen into final of mixed doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired