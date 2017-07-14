BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire's Adam Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Lancashire's Dane Vilas at Old Trafford
Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Vilas
- From the section Cricket
Watch Adam Lyth take a fine catch to dismiss Lancashire's Dane Vilas at Old Trafford.
WATCH MORE: Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired