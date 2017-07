T20 Blast: Essex v Glamorgan (Sun)

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede is called into the side

T20 Blast: Essex v Glamorgan Date: Sun 16 July Time: 1430 BST Venue: Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Sport website & app from BBC Radio Essex and BBC Wales; updates on BBC Radio Essex and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan face Essex at Chelmsford in their fourth T20 Blast game as part of a hectic weekend for the Welsh side.

They took a late-night coach trip east from Cardiff straight after finishing the rain-ruined match against Somerset.

Glamorgan are again without teenage batsman Kiran Carlson because of a knee injury suffered against Sussex, with Craig Meschede called in.

Essex have named an unchanged 14-man squad following their first win of the campaign, by 22 runs at home to Surrey.

The 2016 meeting at the County Ground was washed out by a thunder-storm during the interval following a Colin Ingram century, with the point gained by Essex allowing them to join Glamorgan in the quarter-finals.

Essex (from): Dan Lawrence, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (c), Ashar Zaidi, James Foster (wk), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Jamie Porter, Adam Wheater, Callum Taylor, Matt Dixon.

Glamorgan (from): David Lloyd, Aneurin Donald, Jacques Rudolph (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Marchant De Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan, Nick Selman.