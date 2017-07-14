BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Liam Dawson's stunning catch dismisses Dean Elgar

Dawson's stunning catch dismisses Elgar

  • From the section Cricket

Watch England's Liam Dawson take a stunning catch to dismiss South Africa's Dean Elgar in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Follow live clips, text and TMS commentary

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Dawson's stunning catch dismisses Elgar

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cilic breaks Querrey on way to winning second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Querrey wins set after Cilic tie-break errors

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return

Video

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired