Test Match Special at 60: Special programme featuring listeners' stories

Our TMS Date: Tuesday, 25 July Time: 19:30 BST Coverage details: BBC Radio 5 live, online and via the BBC Sport app.

What is a programme without its listeners?

As Test Match Special celebrates its 60th anniversary, BBC Radio 5 live Sport brings you Our TMS.

People of all ages tell their stories of enjoying Test Match Special - from those who have listened for all 60 years to those who have only tuned in recently.

We hear about the sailors who listened to Geoffrey Boycott's 100th first-class hundred while aboard the Ark Royal, the mother following the Ashes from a maternity ward, and the boy who would take his transistor radio and watch the Test outside a TV shop.

Discover more about the captain of a sinking boat pumping out sea water as Devon Malcolm took nine wickets against South Africa, people listening at Lord's when John Arlott commentated on his final spell, and the listener who had the infamous 'leg over' incident played at her funeral.

There will also be the odd recognisable voice or two paying their tribute to the programme.

Our TMS will be on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday, 25 July.