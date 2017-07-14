Matt Henry: New Zealand fast bowler says 'blueprint' for season is working

Matt Henry has played six T20 international for New Zealand, taking seven wickets at an average of 27.28

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry says Derbyshire's winning start in the T20 Blast shows their blueprint for the season is already working.

The Falcons began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Northants and a three-run win against Yorkshire.

"T20 is a big momentum game, you want to keep pushing forward and bringing the momentum," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"The way we've played, we've bowled really well and the way we batted showed our blueprint."

Derbyshire have never won the domestic T20 competition and have failed to get out of the group stages in 13 of the 14 years since Twenty20 started in 2003.

Their best showing came in 2005 where they were beaten by Lancashire at Old Trafford in the last eight.

The Falcons return to Old Trafford on Sunday to start a run of four successive away games in the competition.

"We haven't played our perfect brand but we're doing it well enough to get over the line, which is a great sign for us as a team," Henry, 25, added.

"If we can do well in these away games, it will put us in good stead so when we do get the home games we can make it our fortress and defend it."