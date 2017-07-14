Cameron Delport: Leicestershire all-rounder extends contract until end of 2019
Leicestershire have extended the contact of all-rounder Cameron Delport until the end of the 2019 season.
The 28-year-old, who was born in South Africa but qualifies as a non-overseas players, first joined the club in 2016.
"We are really excited that Cameron has signed an extension to his contract," said head coach Pierre de Bruyn.
"He has been a match winner for us with the bat in both in the 50-over and T20 format, offers us a good option with the ball and is also a fine fielder."
Delport took 1-14 and then hit four fours in a 17-ball 19 last week in the Foxes opening T20 Blast three-wicket victory over Lancashire.
Leicestershire return to action on Friday when they travel to New Road to face Worcestershire.