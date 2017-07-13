BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Steven Finn clinches a dramatic Middlesex win over Surrey at Lord's

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Steven Finn secure a dramatic win for Middlesex against Surrey in front of a crowd of over 27,000 at Lord's.

