BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Steven Finn clinches a dramatic Middlesex win over Surrey at Lord's
'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win
- From the section Cricket
Watch Steven Finn secure a dramatic win for Middlesex against Surrey in front of a crowd of over 27,000 at Lord's.
WATCH MORE: Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired