BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Surrey's Kumar Sangakkara hits a six which breaks a man's phone screen
Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen
- From the section Cricket
Watch as a huge six from Kumar Sangakkara smashes the screen of a fan's phone as Surrey take on Middlesex at Lord's.
WATCH MORE: Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired