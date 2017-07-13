BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Surrey's Kumar Sangakkara hits a six which breaks a man's phone screen

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket

Watch as a huge six from Kumar Sangakkara smashes the screen of a fan's phone as Surrey take on Middlesex at Lord's.

WATCH MORE: Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return

Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Don't wake her up' - Muguruza in the zone

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta battles but Williams gets break

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired