BBC Sport - Luke Fletcher: Notts seamer open to head protection development for bowlers
Fletcher open to head protection ideas
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire seamer Luke Fletcher tells BBC East Midlands Today he is open to suggestions about how to increase safety for bowlers.
Fletcher was struck on the head by a ball in a T20 Blast match on 9 July and has since been ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season.
