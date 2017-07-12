Mark Footitt: Nottinghamshire sign Surrey bowler until 2019

Mark Footitt was selected for England's 2015-16 tour of South Africa but is yet to play an international match

Nottinghamshire have signed Surrey left-arm pace bowler Mark Footitt on a deal until the end of the 2019 season.

Footitt, 31, asked to be released from his contract with Surrey as he had been unable to settle in London following his move from Derbyshire in 2016.

"I am extremely grateful to Surrey, and Alec Stewart in particular, for their understanding," said Footitt.

He will help fill the gap left by Luke Fletcher, who will miss the remainder of the season because of a head injury.

"I am hugely appreciative of their decision to allow me to leave and be back with my family."

Footitt, who has previously been included in England Test squads without making his international debut, has returned to the county with whom he made his first-class debut in 2005.

Notts director of cricket Mick Newell said: "He's obviously blossomed as a cricketer since he was last here.

"We believe he can help us go where we want to go for the rest of this season and in the following two seasons at least."