BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: England qualify for semi-finals
England qualify for World Cup semi-finals
- From the section Cricket
Watch the moment Alex Hartley trapped New Zealand's Holly Huddleston lbw to secure England's progression to the Women's World Cup semi-finals.
