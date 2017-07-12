BBC Sport - World Cup 2017: Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning put Australia into semi-finals
An unbeaten 157-run partnership between captain Meg Lanning and all-rounder Ellyse Perry puts Australia into the World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket victory over India in Bristol.
