BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Vince scores 81 for Hampshire against Sussex
'Class act' Vince inspires Hampshire to victory
- From the section Cricket
Watch James Vince score a brilliant 81 from just 48 balls to inspire Hampshire to 19-run T20 Blast win against Sussex at Hove.
