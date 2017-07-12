BBC Sport - T20 Blast: James Vince scores 81 for Hampshire against Sussex

'Class act' Vince inspires Hampshire to victory

Watch James Vince score a brilliant 81 from just 48 balls to inspire Hampshire to 19-run T20 Blast win against Sussex at Hove.

WATCH MORE: Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six

Available to UK users only.

