BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: India captain Mithali Raj breaks ODI record

India captain Raj becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history

India captain Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.

Raj passed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5,992 by reaching 34 not out in the World Cup group game against Australia at Bristol on Wednesday.

She also became the first woman to pass 6,000 runs, before being dismissed for 69.

WATCH MORE: England hold on for thrilling victory over Australia

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

India captain Raj becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history

Video

Becker on Murray's next move

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's misery, Federer's fan club & wounded Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray's shock exit to Querrey - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sussex batsman smashes fan's pint with huge six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this one of Federer's best ever shots?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What went wrong for Murray?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray may rest before US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer reaches record 12th Wimbledon semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Berdych in semi-finals as Djokovic retires

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray corrects journalist over gender

  • From the section News
Video

'Class act' Vince inspires Hampshire to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What a drop! Briggs misses easy catch

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired