BBC Sport - Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler says he felt no pain after being hit on the head
I felt no pain from ball hit - Fletcher
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire paceman Luke Fletcher tells BBC East Midlands Today he felt no pain when he was struck on the head by the ball in his side's game with Birmingham Bears on Saturday.
The 28-year-old was hit in Saturday's T20 Blast game at Edgbaston and will now miss the rest of the season.
