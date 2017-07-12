BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: What would you call this shot from Nat Sciver?
What would you call this shot?
- From the section Cricket
Watch as England's Nat Sciver deliberately hits a full-length delivery through her legs in the Women's World Cup game against New Zealand at Derby.
