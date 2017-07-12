BBC Sport - Women's Cricket World Cup: 'Wonderful catch' dismisses England opener Lauren Winfield
'Wonderful catch' dismisses Winfield
- From the section Cricket
Watch New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite take a "wonderful catch" at gully to dismiss England opener Lauren Winfield in the Women's Cricket World Cup group game at Derby.
FOLLOW LIVE: In-play clips, text and radio
Available to UK users only.
