Mithali Raj: India captain becomes leading ODI run-scorer in history

India captain Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.

Raj reached 6,028 runs by scoring 69 in India's World Cup group-game defeat by Australia at Bristol on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old passed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 5,992.

Raj, who made her debut in 1999, was playing her 183rd ODI and averages 51.52. She has also played 10 Tests and 63 Twenty20s.

"I don't think Mitahli Raj gets the credit she deserves at times," Edwards, who retired in May 2016 after playing 191 ODIs, told BBC Test Match Special.

"She is a quality player. The big hitters get the plaudits, but to average over 50 in ODI cricket is an outstanding achievement."

Defeat for India means the winner of their final group game against New Zealand will qualify for the last four - Australia have qualified along with England and South Africa.

South Africa wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty claimed her 134th dismissal - also a record in women's ODIs - in their victory against Sri Lanka at Taunton.

Sachin Tendulkar, the all-time leading run-scorer in men's Tests and ODIs, congratulated Raj