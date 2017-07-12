Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire bowler ruled out for season with head injury

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm lucky to still be around' - Notts bowler Fletcher

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being hit in the head by the ball in a T20 Blast match.

The 28-year-old was released from hospital on Sunday after being struck by a straight drive from Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain during Saturday's game.

The decision was taken after further tests in hospital on Tuesday.

It will allow Fletcher, who suffered a concussion, "adequate time to recover and complete a monitored care plan".

"While we are all obviously very disappointed, Luke's health is of paramount importance and comes first," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

"We will continue to give him every support as he undergoes his recovery."

Luke Fletcher walked off the field with the help of a physio

Missing season 'hard to take'

Fletcher told BBC East Midlands Today: "I am disappointed, but after the head scan, one of the doctors did mention that I might not feature again this season.

"I got my head around it pretty early on. I went back to see the surgeon in Birmingham and he just told me that it would be it for the season.

"It is hard to take. I worked hard this winter to make sure I could put the performances in to help Notts.

"But if you look back at the footage, I feel lucky in other ways to still be around."