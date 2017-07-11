T20 Blast: Northamptonshire v Yorkshire abandoned

Northants
Northants lost their first home match in the T20 Blast North Group to Derbyshire on Friday
NatWest T20 Blast, County Ground, Northampton
Northamptonshire v Yorkshire
Match abandoned without a ball bowled, 1 pt for each team
The T20 Blast North Group game between Northamptonshire and Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Bad weather throughout the afternoon in Northampton left no chance of play starting at the scheduled time of 18:30 BST and it was called off at 18:50 BST.

It is the first match of this season's competition to be washed out.

Both sides collected one point and have three in total, having won one and lost one of their first two group games.

