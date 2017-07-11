Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Rain ruins day three at Cheltenham

Gloucestershire beat Glamorgan inside two days in their previous County Championship match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day three): Gloucestershire 383 & 62-1: Tavare 23* Worcestershire 300-9 dec: Cox 124; Noema-Barnett 4-31 Glos 7 pts, Worcs 6 pts Gloucestershire lead by 145 runs Scorecard

Only 70 minutes of play were possible on day three of the Division Two game between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire because of rain.

In the 15.3 overs that were bowled, the hosts progressed from their overnight second-innings score of 20-0 to 62-1.

Cameron Bancroft (22) was the only wicket to fall, edging a John Hastings delivery to Ross Whiteley at slip.

But the bad weather saw an early lunch taken at 12:30 BST at Cheltenham and no further play was possible.

Gloucestershire lead Worcestershire, who are second in the table and started the match 26 points behind leaders Nottinghamshire, by 145 runs going into the final day.