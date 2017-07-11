Daniel Bell-Drummond: Kent opener signs contract extension

Daniel Bell-Drummond averages 41.70 in List A cricket, and 27.55 Twenty20 matches

Kent batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond has signed a contract extension with the County Championship Division Two club.

Bell-Drummond, whose previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the season, has scored 4,268 runs in first-class cricket an average of 35.86.

Details of the length of the 23-year-old England Lions international's new deal have not been disclosed.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I want to contribute to some success for our supporters," he said.

"I want to play for England one day and I feel my game is progressing well with the support of [head coach] Matt Walker and the Kent coaches."