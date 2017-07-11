James Burke: Surrey all-rounder leaves Oval to seek new club

James Burke has a highest first-class score of 79

Surrey all-rounder James Burke has left the county in order "to further his career elsewhere."

Burke joined Leicestershire on a season-long loan deal in January, but his only appearance came against Loughborough University in March.

In 13 first-class games for Somerset and Surrey, the 26-year-old has scored 274 runs and taken 23 wickets at an average of 30.60.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my career at Surrey," he told the club website.