England v South Africa: Scrap stump mic after Kagiso Rabada ban - Michael Vaughan

Rabada will miss the second Test at Trent Bridge

Second Test: England v South Africa Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Date: 14-18 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Stump microphones should be scrapped if they are going to be used to ban players for foul language, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the second Test against England after the microphone picked him up swearing at Ben Stokes.

"I'm not supporting bad language," said Vaughan. "I just don't want players like him missing Tests.

"If the stump mic is going to pick these things up I'd get rid of it."

Rabada, 22, received a demerit point and was deducted 15% of his match fee as a result of the incident, which occurred after he had dismissed Stokes during England's 211-run win at Lord's.

That took his total to four points in a two-year period, which leads to a suspension under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct. The second Test between England and South Africa begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Vaughan said: "What is worse for the game? The slow over rate we saw on day one - nothing gets done about it. Then a couple of words and Rabada misses the next Test match.

"Over the years I don't think I ever faced a bowler who didn't use that kind of language. In the heat of the battle out in the middle, I'm sorry, there are going to be swear words."

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes Rabada's offence was not a talking point among players or the media prior to the ICC's move to discipline the bowler.

"Cricket has far bigger issues," Smith told BBC Radio 5 live. "Test cricket needs its stars playing and the Trent Bridge crowd will miss seeing Rabada play because of a lack of common sense.

"You don't want to be watching robots out in the middle. It's wonderful to have characters. Incidents like this cannot be consistently managed going forward - so they must go."