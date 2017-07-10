Luke Fletcher: Bowler hit by ball 'lucky' to escape serious injury

Luke Fletcher was bleeding as he was helped from the field at Edgbaston

Notts Outlaws bowler Luke Fletcher says he was "lucky" to escape serious injury after being hit on the head during a T20 Blast match on Saturday.

Fletcher was taken to hospital after being hit by a shot from Birmingham Bears' Sam Hain at Edgbaston.

"It is probably a good thing I did not lift my head up, it could've been a lot worse," said the 28-year-old, who is now out of hospital.

"I got away with it and the doctors said I dodged a bullet."

Nottingham-born Fletcher has played nearly 200 games for Notts in all formats and was part of the side who won the One-Day Cup at Lord's earlier this month.

Speaking to Tuffers and Vaughan on BBC Radio 5 live, he said: "It is frightening. I didn't realise how lucky I was until I watched it back.

"I didn't see the ball at all and I just realised when it hit me and I thought, 'I could be in a bit of bother here'.

"When I first went to the hospital the doctor said: 'There's a chance you could miss the rest of the season.'

"I feel quite lucky that nothing worse has happened. I have not even had a headache yet, although I might get one a bit further down the line. I don't think I'll be able to play for a while though because of concussion protocol.

"They said that if that had hit me in the temple or side of the head, anything could've happened."

Fletcher revealed he has been contacted by Hain since the incident in the T20 Blast group game, which the hosts won off the final ball.

"He messaged me yesterday," said Fletcher. "Quite a few of the Warwickshire lads got in touch and he was one of them.

" I told him that it can't really be helped. He said next time he is at Trent Bridge we will go to the pub and have a beer together."

Fletcher, who made his debut for Notts in 2008, says bowlers are "frightened" of being hit by the ball and at Notts they are able to "go off and bowl on our own" during practice sessions rather than in nets.

"There have been so many close calls, certainly in the 10 years I have been playing - balls are just coming back and you have not got time to move.

"Some of the lads still have a bowl in the nets but it is frightening as balls are coming back at way over 100mph.

"I don't know what speed that ball came back at me from Sam Hain, but I did not see it at all."