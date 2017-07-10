Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Ben Cox hits 124 for Worcestershire at Cheltenham

Ben Cox has hit three first-class centuries for Worcestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day two): Gloucestershire 383 & 20-0: Bancroft 9* Worcestershire 300-9 dec: Cox 124, Rhodes 52; Noema-Barnett 4-31 Gloucestershire 7 pts, Worcestershire 6 pts Gloucestershire lead by 103 runs Scorecard

A career-best 124 from wicketkeeper Ben Cox helped Worcestershire recover from a precarious position on day two against Gloucestershire.

The visitors had slumped to 69-4 in reply to Gloucestershire's 383 all out at Cheltenham, before Cox and George Rhodes (52) shared a stand of 141.

Cox eventually nicked medium-pacer Kieran Noema-Barnett (4-31) behind and Worcestershire declared on 300-9.

The hosts batted out eight overs to close on 20-0, leading by 103.

In the morning session Gloucestershire added 40 to their overnight first-innings score of 343-8, with Jack Taylor last man out for 143.