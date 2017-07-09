BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa claim victory over India
Highlights: South Africa claim victory over India
Women's Cricket
South Africa claim an important victory over India thanks to a fine all-round display from Dane van Niekirk in the Women's World Cup.
