BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: New Zealand thrash Pakistan
Highlights: Big-hitting New Zealand thrash Pakistan
- From the section Women's Cricket
A fantastic display of big-hitting from New Zealand saw them thrash Pakistan in the Women's World Cup at Taunton.
WATCH MORE: England hold on for thrilling victory over Australia
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired